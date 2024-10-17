Previous
A faffed window washer by louannwarren
Photo 2569

A faffed window washer

We were jolted by this guy, he slams that “handle” - the two black circles - on the window to hold him while he scrubs and squigees the windows. It’s loud in our room!
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
703% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Great capture but how scary to see that
October 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise