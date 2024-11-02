Sign up
Photo 2574
Fall is coming
We had a misty cool day yesterday. The first one all year, hoping for more. My fall decorations now look like they really belong on the coffee table, ha.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2922
photos
101
followers
70
following
705% complete
View this month »
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th October 2024 9:33pm
Tags
coffee
,
fall
,
table
,
decorations
katy
ace
Oh! This is so pretty! Did you get any rain this week?
November 2nd, 2024
