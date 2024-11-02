Previous
Fall is coming by louannwarren
Fall is coming

We had a misty cool day yesterday. The first one all year, hoping for more. My fall decorations now look like they really belong on the coffee table, ha.
Lou Ann

katy ace
Oh! This is so pretty! Did you get any rain this week?
November 2nd, 2024  
