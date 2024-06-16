Previous
My new summer wreath by louannwarren
My new summer wreath

We have 3 national holidays in the summer and since I always fly our flag on those days I thought it would be fun to have a patriotic summer wreath on my front door.
Lou Ann

The wreath is beautiful. It’s nice to be able to keep the same one up for a while isn’t it?
June 15th, 2024  
What a delightful idea and a beautiful wreath to have on your door for the summer season !
June 15th, 2024  
