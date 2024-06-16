Sign up
Previous
Photo 2480
My new summer wreath
We have 3 national holidays in the summer and since I always fly our flag on those days I thought it would be fun to have a patriotic summer wreath on my front door.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2826
photos
105
followers
72
following
679% complete
View this month »
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
13th June 2024 7:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
wreath
,
patriotic
katy
ace
The wreath is beautiful. It’s nice to be able to keep the same one up for a while isn’t it?
June 15th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a delightful idea and a beautiful wreath to have on your door for the summer season !
June 15th, 2024
