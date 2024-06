I keep trying

I keep picking up “house plants” at the garden center for my kitchen sink window sill. They are supposed to grow in limited light, and only need water once a week. Because we have “solar screens” that block the sun’s rays from coming into our house, I have to say the light on that sill is VERY limited, but I keep on trying to find a small pretty plant that will flourish there. It’s kind of an obsession with me!