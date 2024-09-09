Previous
The view from Jerry’s hospital room by louannwarren
Photo 2558

The view from Jerry’s hospital room

I am thankful for the large windows in Jerry’s hospital room. He’s feeling better, it is just going to take time for him to get up and moving again.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise