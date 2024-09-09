Sign up
Previous
Photo 2558
The view from Jerry’s hospital room
I am thankful for the large windows in Jerry’s hospital room. He’s feeling better, it is just going to take time for him to get up and moving again.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
jerry
,
utsw
