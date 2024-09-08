Sign up
Photo 2557
70th wedding anniversary
My sister and brother in law are celebrating their 70th anniversary today. This photo is from their home in Lubbock, their Sunday school class had a big celebration for them earlier today at church. They have had a wonderful life!
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
0
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2906
photos
101
followers
70
following
700% complete
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
Views
0
0
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
8th September 2024 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Tags
and
,
70
,
sue
,
oscar
,
anniversary
,
year
