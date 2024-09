“I Saw the Light”

A huge cheat, I am choosing to use the word of the day, saw, as a verb instead of trying to find the noun, saw, a woodworking tool, in my garden shed. Country and western singer Hank Williams sang this song, it popped in my head when I saw “Saw” as the word today 😊 This scene is across the street from our home, I love the street light against the pear tree blossoms. Thanks for bearing with me on my word of the day interpretation.