Virgin Gorda’s shell beach by louannwarren
Photo 2551

Virgin Gorda’s shell beach

You haven’t lived until you’ve walked on this shell beach. It’s not for “the tender footed”, I’ll tell you!
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Danette Thompson ace
Lots of shells there!
September 3rd, 2024  
katy ace
Ouch! I can't imagine walking on this beach barefoot! Lovely low POV of the shells though
September 3rd, 2024  
