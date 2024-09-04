Previous
“Slow and steady wins the race” by louannwarren
“Slow and steady wins the race”

3 dimensional chalk art is really wonderful. Turtles teach us we can go slow and still win. 😊
Lou Ann

Diana
What a wonderful find and capture Lou Ann, it is so well done!
September 4th, 2024  
