Photo 2554
Birds plant the prettiest flowers
On this plant at my DIL’s she has burgundy and yellow sunflowers. They are growing there by their choice, not hers. It’s been fun to see the different sunflowers that have showed up.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
3
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
sunflower
,
sept24words
Pat Knowles
ace
Sunflowers are so big & showy….but I’ve never seen a burgundy one!
September 5th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV this one is so gorgeous with that light shining through it
September 5th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a lovely thing to have happened by chance. So pretty.
September 5th, 2024
