Previous
Birds plant the prettiest flowers by louannwarren
Photo 2554

Birds plant the prettiest flowers

On this plant at my DIL’s she has burgundy and yellow sunflowers. They are growing there by their choice, not hers. It’s been fun to see the different sunflowers that have showed up.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
699% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Sunflowers are so big & showy….but I’ve never seen a burgundy one!
September 5th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV this one is so gorgeous with that light shining through it
September 5th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
What a lovely thing to have happened by chance. So pretty.
September 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise