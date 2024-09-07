Previous
The burgundy sunflower by louannwarren
Photo 2556

The burgundy sunflower

This sunflower is on the same stalk as the yellow sunflower, just so fun! Jill called and said you aren’t going to believe what’s on my bird planted sunflower plant. 😊
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
Boxplayer ace
Absolute stunner of an image.
September 6th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Oh that's SO gorgeous.
September 6th, 2024  
