Photo 2487
Agatha’s first tea party
Lori’s youngest granddaughter wanted her very own tea party. So of course grandmother JoJo (Lori) arranged it. Big sister Tovah was there and a sweet time was had by all.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
19th June 2024 3:05pm
Tags
tea
party
agatha
Babs
ace
They look gorgeous
June 25th, 2024
katy
ace
how wonderful for them and lucky for us to be able to see it!
June 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
How beautiful they look!
June 25th, 2024
