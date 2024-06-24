Previous
A two year old princess at tea by louannwarren
A two year old princess at tea

The tearoom staff provides princess dresses and accessories for the little girls, it’s a dream come true when you are two. Agatha has talked of nothing else since her tea party.
Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Delightful keepsake photo
June 25th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
How wonderful!
June 25th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful little princess.
June 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderfully cute
June 25th, 2024  
katy ace
Adorable with that cute little glance over the tea cup!
June 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous hot of this adorable little princess 👸🏼
June 25th, 2024  
