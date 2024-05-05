Previous
Out of focus but fun anyway by louannwarren
Photo 2438

Out of focus but fun anyway

Geraniums, sunlight my wandering jew and mint bed. Faffed, ha!
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
667% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise