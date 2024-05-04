Previous
Next
The view from my kitchen by louannwarren
Photo 2437

The view from my kitchen

I had to move the welcome sign after I fell on the shrub in front of it and bent it’s legs. 😅
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
667% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise