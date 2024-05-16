Previous
Mother’s Day lunch by louannwarren
Mother’s Day lunch

Cadence and her mother took me to lunch for Mother’s Day, it was so wonderful to be with them.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful portrait of the two of you ! fav
May 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
You girls are looking gorgeous, what a lovely outing that must have been.
May 17th, 2024  
katy ace
You are so beautiful Lou Ann. Cadence is too, but she has a ways to go before she is as gorgeous as you are. This is a beautiful portrait of both of you.
May 17th, 2024  
