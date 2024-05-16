Sign up
Previous
Photo 2449
Mother’s Day lunch
Cadence and her mother took me to lunch for Mother’s Day, it was so wonderful to be with them.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
3
2
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2795
photos
106
followers
72
following
670% complete
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
12th May 2024 2:02pm
Tags
day
,
cadence
,
mother’s
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful portrait of the two of you ! fav
May 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
You girls are looking gorgeous, what a lovely outing that must have been.
May 17th, 2024
katy
ace
You are so beautiful Lou Ann. Cadence is too, but she has a ways to go before she is as gorgeous as you are. This is a beautiful portrait of both of you.
May 17th, 2024
