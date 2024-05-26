Previous
Storm casualties by louannwarren
Storm casualties

We had 80 MPH straight line winds early Tuesday that knocked so many blooms out of our Magnolia tree, this is just a few.
26th May 2024 26th May 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Diane ace
Hope you didn't have any other damage.
May 30th, 2024  
