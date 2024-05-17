Previous
Morning clouds by louannwarren
Photo 2450

Morning clouds

I loved how the day started, it rained all day. They say we are going to have a hot summer so the rains are super important for our water needs during the hot times.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Lou Ann

Lou Ann
Beryl Lloyd ace
Interesting clouds , and colour -- lots of little faces - I can see a teddy, duck, monkey , child, a couple of old men, period ladies even father Christmas !! - No honestly I have not been on the gin !!!!!!!
May 18th, 2024  
