Photo 2450
Morning clouds
I loved how the day started, it rained all day. They say we are going to have a hot summer so the rains are super important for our water needs during the hot times.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2797
photos
106
followers
72
following
671% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th May 2024 6:47am
Privacy
Public
Tags
rain
,
sunshine
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Interesting clouds , and colour -- lots of little faces - I can see a teddy, duck, monkey , child, a couple of old men, period ladies even father Christmas !! - No honestly I have not been on the gin !!!!!!!
May 18th, 2024
