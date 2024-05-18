Sign up
Previous
Photo 2451
The tried and true half and half
A little ordinary entry in the challenge!
18th May 2024
18th May 24
1
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2797
photos
106
followers
72
following
671% complete
8
1
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro
16th May 2024 8:52am
Public
mayhalf-2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Tried and tested , but so delicious !
May 18th, 2024
