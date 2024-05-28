Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2461
Thankful for sunshine after receiving 3 1/2” of rain Tuesday
Our power was off for over 11 hours due to the wind storm. So thankful it’s back on. Over 200,000 people are enduring their second day of no power.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2808
photos
105
followers
72
following
674% complete
View this month »
2455
2456
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th May 2024 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
no
,
power
,
rain
,
wind
Diane
ace
I thought of you when I read about that storm! Eleven hours is tough in this heat and humidity.
May 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close