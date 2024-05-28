Previous
Thankful for sunshine after receiving 3 1/2" of rain Tuesday
Thankful for sunshine after receiving 3 1/2” of rain Tuesday

Our power was off for over 11 hours due to the wind storm. So thankful it’s back on. Over 200,000 people are enduring their second day of no power.
28th May 2024

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Diane
I thought of you when I read about that storm! Eleven hours is tough in this heat and humidity.
May 30th, 2024  
