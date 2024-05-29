Sign up
Previous
Photo 2462
Playing with water drops
A little faff of water drops on the shower door.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
3
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
drops
,
shower
,
faffing
Annie D
ace
lovely colours and shapes in the drops
May 30th, 2024
Diane
ace
Nice!
May 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
So pretty the droplets look like diamonds.
May 30th, 2024
