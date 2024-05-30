Previous
Our new dish towel of birds named “Tit” by louannwarren
Our new dish towel of birds named “Tit”

Lori gave Jerry this dish towel for his birthday. We laughed and laughed when he opened the gift.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Michelle
Lovely dish towel!
May 30th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Ha - love it!
May 30th, 2024  
