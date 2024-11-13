Sign up
Previous
Photo 2575
Downtown Dallas at dusk
This is the view from Jerry’s hospital room this week. We are going home today so he can begin hospice care. He is tired of fighting the cancer and the pain. It will be a blessing for him not to struggle all the time.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
3
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2923
photos
101
followers
70
following
705% complete
View this month »
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th November 2024 5:28pm
Tags
downtown
,
dusk
,
dallas
,
hospice
,
jerry
,
utsw
Annie D
ace
My thoughts are with you and Jerry ❤️
November 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Oh Lou Ann, I have watched so many friends battling with this horrific disease for years. I have stayed with a few till the very end, just heartbreaking.
I can very well understand Jerry, you must both be exhausted. I will keep you both in my prayers and hope that the agony and pain will come to a positive end.
You need to stay strong, Jerry will still need you by his side. Sending love and blessings xx
November 13th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Thoughts and prayers with you both.
November 13th, 2024
