Downtown Dallas at dusk by louannwarren
Photo 2575

Downtown Dallas at dusk

This is the view from Jerry’s hospital room this week. We are going home today so he can begin hospice care. He is tired of fighting the cancer and the pain. It will be a blessing for him not to struggle all the time.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Annie D
My thoughts are with you and Jerry ❤️
November 13th, 2024  
Diana
Oh Lou Ann, I have watched so many friends battling with this horrific disease for years. I have stayed with a few till the very end, just heartbreaking.

I can very well understand Jerry, you must both be exhausted. I will keep you both in my prayers and hope that the agony and pain will come to a positive end.

You need to stay strong, Jerry will still need you by his side. Sending love and blessings xx
November 13th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Thoughts and prayers with you both.
November 13th, 2024  
