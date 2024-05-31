Sign up
Photo 2464
Magnolia blooms
They are beautiful but are only pretty for two days at the most!
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
bloom
,
magnolia
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely shot!
May 31st, 2024
katy
ace
A gorgeous subject beautifully composed especially with that wonderful bokeh
June 1st, 2024
