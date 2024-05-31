Previous
Magnolia blooms by louannwarren
Photo 2464

Magnolia blooms

They are beautiful but are only pretty for two days at the most!
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017.
Junan Heath ace
Lovely shot!
May 31st, 2024  
katy ace
A gorgeous subject beautifully composed especially with that wonderful bokeh
June 1st, 2024  
