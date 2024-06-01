Sign up
Photo 2464
A “virtual” tree hug
This tree was by the drugstore drive thru when I picked up some meds today. Since I was in my car I could not get out and hug the tree in person. Smile.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
4
365
iPhone 13 Pro
31st May 2024 9:44am
Public
tree
by
walgreens
june24words
