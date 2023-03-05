Previous
I’ll catch up! by loweygrace
I’ll catch up!

We need to work on increasing our heart rate so I let him know I would catch-up!
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
1013% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super focus on the lavender!
March 5th, 2023  
