Rainy Day Puzzle by loweygrace
Photo 3705

Rainy Day Puzzle

Another full day of rain here in Southern California. Looks like more on the way…
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
1015% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great puzzle, I still have so many of these tapes lying around :-)
March 11th, 2023  
