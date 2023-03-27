Previous
Cloud Heart by loweygrace
Photo 3722

Cloud Heart

We took a day off and went to Newport Beach today. I thought it was so funny to see a cloud shaped heart over him as he walked to the water!
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
1019% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

