Before the rain by loweygrace
Before the rain

Yes, another rainy day.

Thank you for your kind comments on yesterday’s photo!
I’ve been missing looking at all your photos these last 6 weeks because of my new job at Disneyland. I’m one of the photographers who help capture memories and have been loving it! It’s hard to describe what it feels like to be with 100’s of happy people in one place…but it’s awesome! Even these endless rainy days can’t stop the joy I see every day.
My Mother always told us the perfect job would be to find something we love to do- and get paid for it. Well, this is it for me. I’ll be 69 yrs old this year and have finally found the perfect combination my Mom talked about. ❤️

I’m hoping very soon to be more organized with my time and be able to set a good bit aside to look and comment on your photos!
Again, thank you for your kind comments! 😊
Lois

