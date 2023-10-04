Previous
Chicago Once More! by loweygrace
Photo 3843

Chicago Once More!

Our flight was cancelled due to severe weather so we got one more night to enjoy this beautiful city!!
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
Jerzy
The windy city. Great capture.
October 5th, 2023  
