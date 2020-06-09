Previous
Blue Jay Way by lsquared
Blue Jay Way

This Blue Jay has been pretty elusive, and quite skittish. But I finally was able to get a couple of shots of him/her today. I'll keep trying...
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Larry L

"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
