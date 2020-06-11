Sign up
Photo 1552
LONDON W.1.
Postmark from a post card sent to me in 1968, when my parents traveled to Europe.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
2229
photos
102
followers
71
following
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1546
1547
1548
1549
343
1550
1551
1552
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
29th May 2020 10:49am
Privacy
Public
Tags
macro-stamps
