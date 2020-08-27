Previous
Social Distancing by lsquared
Photo 1609

Social Distancing

The sighs say “Seating temporarily closed to maintain distancing”. just a sign of the (pandemic) times...
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Larry L

@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Walks @ 7 ace
This is a good attempt to get the message across, can't wait for the rolls of keep your distance tape (like crime scene tape) to become standard restaurant fare.
August 28th, 2020  
amyK ace
Like your pov on this
August 28th, 2020  
