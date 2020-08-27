Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1609
Social Distancing
The sighs say “Seating temporarily closed to maintain distancing”. just a sign of the (pandemic) times...
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2312
photos
108
followers
72
following
440% complete
View this month »
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
1609
Latest from all albums
1605
1606
358
1607
359
360
1608
1609
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
27th August 2020 7:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pandemic
,
covid
Walks @ 7
ace
This is a good attempt to get the message across, can't wait for the rolls of keep your distance tape (like crime scene tape) to become standard restaurant fare.
August 28th, 2020
amyK
ace
Like your pov on this
August 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close