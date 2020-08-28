Previous
Move In Day by lsquared
Photo 1610

Move In Day

Move in day at University Of Pittsburgh is usually crazy. But this year, with the pandemic, they’ve staggered arrivals over 2 weeks. My son was one of the last groups to move in. I don’t think I’ve EVER seen this quad so quiet...
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Larry L

"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
