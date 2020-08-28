Sign up
Photo 1610
Move In Day
Move in day at University Of Pittsburgh is usually crazy. But this year, with the pandemic, they’ve staggered arrivals over 2 weeks. My son was one of the last groups to move in. I don’t think I’ve EVER seen this quad so quiet...
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2313
photos
108
followers
72
following
441% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
28th August 2020 9:18am
Privacy
Public
Tags
scenesoftheroad-23
