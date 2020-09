Obligatory Cathedral Of Learning Photo

The Cathedral Of Learning is the centerpiece of the campus at University of Pittsburgh. per wikipedia: "Standing at 535 feet (163 m),[6] the 42-story Late Gothic Revival Cathedral is the tallest educational building in the Western hemisphere"...



During the 70's (as a kid) I lived about 1.5 miles from the Cathedral Of Learning. Now, I live 600 miles away, but my son is a student at Pitt.