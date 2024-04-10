Previous
Horses, Dogwood by lsquared
Photo 2362

Horses, Dogwood

Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park. One of my favorite spots to visit
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
647% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
Such a tranquil scene! We used to visit Cades Cove when we lived in Virginia.
April 10th, 2024  
Dave ace
Beautiful scene and animals.
April 10th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Ahhhh, so peaceful, fav!
April 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise