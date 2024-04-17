Sign up
Previous
Photo 2369
Chimney Tops Overlook - Remix
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
I posted a version of this previously, processed on my iPad using Snapseed Editor. I decided to reprocess the original, using Photoshop Elements on my desktop. I'm much happier with this version. It is in-camera B&W.
Original is here:
https://365project.org/lsquared/misc/2024-04-07
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Views
4
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
7th April 2024 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
