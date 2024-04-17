Previous
Chimney Tops Overlook - Remix by lsquared
Chimney Tops Overlook - Remix

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

I posted a version of this previously, processed on my iPad using Snapseed Editor. I decided to reprocess the original, using Photoshop Elements on my desktop. I'm much happier with this version. It is in-camera B&W.

Original is here:
https://365project.org/lsquared/misc/2024-04-07
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
