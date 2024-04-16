Sign up
Previous
Photo 2366
Keep Me From Blowing Away
Dandelions....
For Song Title Challenge 105th edition
From the Linda Ronstadt song (written by Paul Craft)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EdbvIxEKrQ8
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
4
1
1
365
X-T4
15th April 2024 12:44pm
songtitle-105
bkb in the city
Nice shot
April 16th, 2024
