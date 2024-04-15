Previous
Lunch Time by lsquared
Lunch Time

One of our local bluebirds, with a fresh bug. Looks like a spider to me...

15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Diane ace
Super shot!
April 16th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Oh my! Beautiful shot. We don’t have many trees around, so don’t see them much. Such a cheerful bird.
April 16th, 2024  
