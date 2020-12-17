Previous
Take Off by lsquared
Photo 1692

Take Off

Great Blue Heron, taking off towards a pale December sunset. Audubon Center at Riverlands, West Alton, MO. Best On Black!!
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Photo Details

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
A great capture; the reflection, ripples and B&W make it such a powerful image!
December 18th, 2020  
Johnny Chops
Very cool shot.
December 18th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Neat pov
December 18th, 2020  
