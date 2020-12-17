Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1692
Take Off
Great Blue Heron, taking off towards a pale December sunset. Audubon Center at Riverlands, West Alton, MO. Best On Black!!
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2449
photos
116
followers
74
following
Tags
black and white
,
water
,
heron
,
b & w
,
birn
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
A great capture; the reflection, ripples and B&W make it such a powerful image!
December 18th, 2020
Johnny Chops
Very cool shot.
December 18th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Neat pov
December 18th, 2020
