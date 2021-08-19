The Guitar Man

Scanned from an old photo, pretty sure this was spring of 1977. Shot on my Canon TX, basic SLR. Almost certainly Tri-X film, developed and printed in my home darkroom.



I came across this digging through some old albums. The print is quite mediocre. I didn't get the exposure right for this challenging light, and the the print is very washed out, with some poor attempts at burning/dodging. But hey, I would've been 16 when this was taken, and pretty novice.



I decided to scan the print, and see what I could do with modern digital darkroom. Considering the starting point, I think this is pretty decent.



The photo is one of my friends, playing his guitar while sitting on the hood of my father's 1973 Pontiac Gran Prix. There's a lot of good memories in this photo...