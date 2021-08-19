Previous
The Guitar Man by lsquared
The Guitar Man

Scanned from an old photo, pretty sure this was spring of 1977. Shot on my Canon TX, basic SLR. Almost certainly Tri-X film, developed and printed in my home darkroom.

I came across this digging through some old albums. The print is quite mediocre. I didn't get the exposure right for this challenging light, and the the print is very washed out, with some poor attempts at burning/dodging. But hey, I would've been 16 when this was taken, and pretty novice.

I decided to scan the print, and see what I could do with modern digital darkroom. Considering the starting point, I think this is pretty decent.

The photo is one of my friends, playing his guitar while sitting on the hood of my father's 1973 Pontiac Gran Prix. There's a lot of good memories in this photo...
