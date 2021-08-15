Previous
Sundown by lsquared
Sundown

“ Sometimes I think it's a shame, When I get feeling better when I'm feeling no pain.
Sundown, you better take care If I find you been creeping 'round my back stairs”

https://youtu.be/1IBdZ645S-o

Sunset, through a gap in the trees. Taken during an evening walk.

15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Larry L

@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture. I have been trying a similar shot this summer but not very successfully
August 17th, 2021  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and vibe.
August 17th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ah and a great song for this image
August 17th, 2021  
