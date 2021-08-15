Sign up
Photo 1819
Sundown
“ Sometimes I think it's a shame, When I get feeling better when I'm feeling no pain.
Sundown, you better take care If I find you been creeping 'round my back stairs”
https://youtu.be/1IBdZ645S-o
Sunset, through a gap in the trees. Taken during an evening walk.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
3
1
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Taken
15th August 2021 7:22pm
Tags
songtitle-77
,
scenesoftheroad-36
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely capture. I have been trying a similar shot this summer but not very successfully
August 17th, 2021
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and vibe.
August 17th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ah and a great song for this image
August 17th, 2021
365 Project
close