Photo 1818
Light as a Feather
Found this little feather in the back yard. Maybe 2" total, and quite translucent.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
0
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1812
1813
1814
124
1815
1816
1817
1818
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
11th August 2021 2:34pm
Tags
macro-animalbits
