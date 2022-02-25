Sign up
Pickup
detail from an electric guitar. To be precise, it os 1/2 of the middle pickup on a Fender Squier Strat. Not mine, but on long term loan from my brother. Nothing Fancy, but something to noodle around on occasionally.
25th February 2022
Larry L
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Tags
for2022
,
eotb-141
Lou Ann
Great lines and shapes. Since it’s a Fender, I’m sure whatever you play on it sounds terrific.
February 26th, 2022
Graeme Stevens
Great detail - nothing wrong with a bit of noodling when the mood takes you
February 26th, 2022
