Pickup by lsquared
Photo 1929

Pickup

detail from an electric guitar. To be precise, it os 1/2 of the middle pickup on a Fender Squier Strat. Not mine, but on long term loan from my brother. Nothing Fancy, but something to noodle around on occasionally.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Lou Ann ace
Great lines and shapes. Since it’s a Fender, I’m sure whatever you play on it sounds terrific.
February 26th, 2022  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great detail - nothing wrong with a bit of noodling when the mood takes you
February 26th, 2022  
