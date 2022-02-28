Previous
Winding down by lsquared
Photo 1935

Winding down

As the sun sets on Flash Of Red February, I decided to post a sunset reflection at one of our local parks.

Another fun month of flash-of-red. I struggled a little to get every day, but life has been busy. I'm pretty pleased with most of the photos, at least!
