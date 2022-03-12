Sign up
Photo 1938
Hard to Handle
For the Capture 52 project: Week 10 - Ordinary. An odd little photo, but it captured my fancy. Late posting, but taken 3/11
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
2795
photos
123
followers
71
following
530% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
11th March 2022 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eotb-141
,
52wc-2022-w10
