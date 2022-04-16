Sign up
Photo 1962
Cones and Mesh
For Capture 52 Week 15 (9 April - 15 April) Orange: I’s an uninspiring colour. Prove me wrong.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
1
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
2824
photos
121
followers
69
following
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
16th April 2022 10:08am
Tags
52wc-2022-w15
Walks @ 7
ace
I agree that it (the color orange) has its ups and downs but it is one of the school colors at Oregon State University so, I am a bit biased and think it is a misunderstood color.
April 16th, 2022
