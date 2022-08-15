Sign up
Photo 2037
Pierre's Markette
Pierre's Markette, The photo on Google Streetview (dated 2016) shows the name on the facade, and it seemed to be open. But it's gone now...The name is(was) probably a play on nearby Pere Marquette state park.
15th August 2022
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
13th August 2022 7:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
