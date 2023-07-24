Previous
Kung Fu Fighting by lsquared
Kung Fu Fighting

Kung Fu Squirrels
These two squirrels were really going at it, kicks and slaps, probably a few bites...

For the song-title-challenge, from the old Carl Douglas song

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmfudW7rbG0
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic capture!
July 25th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Love it!
July 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Cute and so well timed
July 25th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Cute pic
July 25th, 2023  
