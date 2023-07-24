Sign up
Photo 2190
Kung Fu Fighting
Kung Fu Squirrels
- - -
These two squirrels were really going at it, kicks and slaps, probably a few bites...
For the song-title-challenge, from the old Carl Douglas song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmfudW7rbG0
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Tags
songtitle-98
,
ndao16
Junan Heath
ace
Fantastic capture!
July 25th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Love it!
July 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Cute and so well timed
July 25th, 2023
bkb in the city
Cute pic
July 25th, 2023
