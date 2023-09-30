Previous
The Stand. NF-SOOC by lsquared
The Stand. NF-SOOC

It’s the last day of the Nifty Fifty Straight Out Of Camera challenge. I’ve really enjoyed the month, and my personal challenge to do the month with in-camera black and white.

Details on the challenge here: Details here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48338/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2023

30th September 2023

Larry L

@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
